The LSPR Beat the Heat Policy is currently in effect from 12pm Saturday, August 19th until 10pm Wednesday, August 23rd.
All entry lobbies of the J. Thomas Lovell Community Center at Legacy Park, Gamber Community Center and Longview Community Center are available to patrons at no charge for the purpose of “cooling” during all open hours. Single visits into these community centers will be reduced to half price during this time.
Gamber Community Center
4 SE Independence Ave, Lee’s Summit, MO 64063
Monday – Thursday: 6:00am – 8:00pm
Friday: 6:00am – 5pm
Saturday: 7:00am – 2:00pm
Sunday: Closed
J. Thomas Lovell Community Center
901 NE Bluestem Drive, Lee’s Summit, MO 64086
Monday – Friday: 5:00 am – 10:00 pm
Saturday: 7:00 am – 8:00 pm
Sunday: 8:00 am – 8:00 pm
Longview Community Center
3801 SW Longview Rd, Lee’s Summit, MO 64081
Monday – Friday: 5:00 am – 9:00 pm
Saturday: 7:00 am – 7:00 pm
Sunday: 10:00 am – 7:00 pm
Harris Park Community Center
110 SW Blue Parkway, Lee’s Summit, MO 64063
Monday – Friday: 9:00am – 5:00pm
Saturday/Sunday: Closed
You must log in to post a comment.