The LSPR Beat the Heat Policy is currently in effect from 12pm Saturday, August 19th until 10pm Wednesday, August 23rd.

All entry lobbies of the J. Thomas Lovell Community Center at Legacy Park, Gamber Community Center and Longview Community Center are available to patrons at no charge for the purpose of “cooling” during all open hours. Single visits into these community centers will be reduced to half price during this time.

Gamber Community Center

4 SE Independence Ave, Lee’s Summit, MO 64063

Monday – Thursday: 6:00am – 8:00pm

Friday: 6:00am – 5pm

Saturday: 7:00am – 2:00pm

Sunday: Closed

J. Thomas Lovell Community Center

901 NE Bluestem Drive, Lee’s Summit, MO 64086

Monday – Friday: 5:00 am – 10:00 pm

Saturday: 7:00 am – 8:00 pm

Sunday: 8:00 am – 8:00 pm

Longview Community Center

3801 SW Longview Rd, Lee’s Summit, MO 64081

Monday – Friday: 5:00 am – 9:00 pm

Saturday: 7:00 am – 7:00 pm

Sunday: 10:00 am – 7:00 pm

Harris Park Community Center

110 SW Blue Parkway, Lee’s Summit, MO 64063

Monday – Friday: 9:00am – 5:00pm

Saturday/Sunday: Closed