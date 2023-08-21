Released by: Captain Dyon Harper

Release Date: 08-21-2023

At 4:22 P.M., on Monday 08-21-2023, Raytown Police received a call from a passerby of someone carrying a bloody body in the 5700 block of Blue Ridge Cut Off, and that there was a bloody body in the front yard.

Officers arrived and found an adult female who had life-threatening injuries, laying in the front yard. An ambulance was called, and the victim was transported to an area hospital, where she remains in critical condition.

One person was taken into custody at the scene. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Tips Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477.)

Report number 23-2201