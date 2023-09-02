By Assistant Chief Jim Eden,

Lee’s Summit Fire Department

LEE’S SUMMIT, MO– On Friday, September 1, at 9:23 p.m., the Lee’s Summit Fire Department responded to a structure fire in the 1000 Block of SW Whistle Drive. The occupant returned home Friday evening to find smoke coming from the house and called 911.

When the fire department arrived, heavy smoke was coming from the garage, and fire was visible inside the two-story, single-family residence. The occupants were safe outside.

Firefighters entered the building and knocked down the fire in the first-floor kitchen that had started to burn through to the second floor. A search of the building confirmed that everyone was out. The incident was under control by 9:59 p.m.

The fire caused heavy damage to the kitchen and second-floor bedroom, with extensive heat and smoke damage throughout the remainder of the structure.

The fire originated in the kitchen. The cause is yet to be determined.