By Sgt. Chris Depue

Public Information Officer

Lee’s Summit, MO PD

On Sunday, 9/3/2023, at approximately 8:00 a.m. officers with the Lee’s Summit Police Department located a deceased male in the wooded area south of the Family Golf Park on US 40 Highway.

There is no foul play suspected in the man’s death and investigators are working to obtain a positive identification. Detectives are investigating connections to a previous incident in this area, but have not been able to verify the connection at this time.

Additional details will be provided when they become known.