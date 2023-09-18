By Sgt. Chris Depue,

LSPD Public Information Unit Supervisor

On Friday, 9/15/2023 at approximately 11:45 p.m. an officer on patrol in the downtown area heard a crash near the intersection of SE 3rd and SE Douglas Street. As the officer approached the scene of the crash he observed a total of three injured persons next to a parked vehicle.

Investigation at the scene revealed that a vehicle travelling on SE 3rd Street had struck a parked vehicle that was loading passengers.

Paramedics transported a total of three persons to area hospitals; one person with serious, non-life threatening injuries and two persons with minor injuries.

Investigators are working to determine if alcohol was a factor in the incident.