October 6, 2023

Grandview man now faces an additional 14 felony charges for an Aug. 2, 2023, shooting spree that began in Grandview and ended in Kansas City, plus charges for an earlier Raytown shooting, Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker announced today.

Cameron K. Harper now faces the following felony charges: two counts of Murder 1st Degree, four counts of Unlawful Use of a Weapon, two counts of Assault 1st Degree, one count of Unlawful Possession of a Firearm and eight counts of Armed Criminal Action.*

In early August, the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office announced three initial charges against Harper and reported that an investigation was continuing into other shootings.

Court records earlier detailed that Grandview police were dispatched the morning of August 2, 2023, to a residence in Grandview and found the victim of a shooting in a white vehicle. The incident was near two other shootings that morning. The suspect was driving a vehicle described as a green pickup truck with a lawn mower in the back. Officers arrested the suspect within three hours. Police located guns and shell casings that matched casings at the shootings. Ballistics also linked the suspect to a homicide in Raytown on July 31, 2023

Recently, a Jackson County Grand Jury added several new or enhanced felony charges related to the Grandview and Kansas City shootings and a fatal shooting in Raytown on July 31, 2023. Video from the Raytown shooting showed an older model green pickup truck with a lawnmower in back.

The victims in these shootings have no connection to each other or to the suspect.

Prosecutor Baker earlier praised the joint efforts by law enforcement to quickly arrest and investigate this case.

The defendant remains in custody.

*Charges are only accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until the defendant is either found guilty or pleads guilty. Charging Document(s)