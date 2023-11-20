Released by: Captain Dyon Harper

Release Date: 11-20-2023

Dog Attack Victim Identified

Raytown, MO – The Raytown Police have identified the teen who was killed from an apparent dog attack on Tuesday, November 14th as Makai Williams, a 15-year-old Raytown resident.

On the afternoon of November 14, 2023, at 3:36 p.m., Raytown Police responded to a residence in the 9300 block of East 77 Street regarding an unresponsive male. Upon their arrival, they located a 15-year-old male suffering from several severe injuries. The victim was transported to an area hospital but succumbed to his injuries on November 17th. It was determined that the victim’s injuries were caused by dog mauling.

Two apparent American Bully mixed breed dogs have been impounded from the residence. No arrests have been made. The investigation is ongoing.

Report Number: 23-3057