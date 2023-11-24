On Monday, Nov. 27, SW Third Street from SW Pryor Road to SW Ward Road will close to through traffic with a hard closure east of SW Murray Road for approximately 30 days. The closure is necessary for sanitary sewer work under SW Third Street as part of the McClendon Ditch Improvements project. There are two detour routes:

SW Pryor Road to NW O’Brien Road to Oldham Parkway

SW Pryor Road to SW Longview Road to SW Ward Road

For more information, contact Public Works at 969.1800 or publicworks@cityofls.net.