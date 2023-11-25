Pictured from L-R Lion President Paul Watts; Megan Breedlove and Club Treasure Kirby Vanatta

November 25, 2023

Submitted by Lion Robert Hayter

The Lee’s Summit Lions Club met at the Perkins Restaurant Lee’s Summit on Tuesday, Nov. 14 and at that meeting, Megan Breedlove, director of the Longview Funeral Home in Lee’s Summit presented a program on this year’s participation in the Wreaths Across America at their location.

There are 585 veterans buried at Longview and to date She only has funds for 121 graves. The cost of the fresh wreath cost $17 each, up $2 from last year. If there are any organizations or individuals who would like to donate contact Megan at the funeral home at (816) 761-6272. The Club presented a $100 check to Megan and an additional $100 from a member.