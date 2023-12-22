Sgt. Chris Depue,

Public Information Officer

Lee’s Summit, MO — On Friday, December 22, 2023 at approximately 3:30 p.m. emergency crews responded to the eastbound lanes of US 50 Highway east of SW 3rd Street on the report of an injury accident involving a motorcycle.

When officers arrived on scene, they located a total of two cars and the motorcycle that were involved in the crash.

The initial investigation revealed that the motorcycle was traveling eastbound on US 50 Highway east of SW 3rd Street when it struck the rear of a vehicle in traffic. The rider of the motorcycle was thrown from the bike and struck by a passing vehicle.

Traffic Investigators with the LSPD will work to reconstruct the scene and interview witnesses.

The deceased has not been identified pending the notification of next of kin. The investigation into the cause of the crash is on-going.

Lee’s Summit TIPS Hot Line (816) 969-1752