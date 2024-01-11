By Sgt. Chris Depue

LSPD Public Information Unit Supervisor

Lee’s Summit, MO — On Thursday, January 11th, 2024, incident started around 12:45 PM on today’s date.

Officers were called to a shopping center in the 1600 block of NW Chipman Road on the report of an armed robbery. When officers arrived on scene, they contacted the victim who told them that their car and personal belongings had been stolen. The victim told investigators that he was standing near his vehicle in the parking lot when he was approached by a suspect that displayed a gun and took the vehicle.

The vehicle was recovered by KCPD approximately 90 minutes after it was taken; the vehicle was abandoned. The vehicle was towed to Lee’s Summit Police Department for evidence processing. Investigators are working to develop a suspect description and a description of the vehicle that the suspect(s) fled in. There were no reported injuries in the incident.