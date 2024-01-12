By Katy Bergen

Executive Director of Public Relations

Lee’s Summit R-7 School District

Due to dangerous road conditions, district officials have determined that LSR7 students will not report to buildings today, Friday, Jan. 12, 2024. Y Club Lee’s Summit will open at designated sites at 7 a.m. for enrolled families.

All students will have class today via virtual instruction and will learn from home using their Chromebooks and Schoology. Employees should follow AMI Day directions for reporting to work. Please contact your supervisor if you have additional questions about how you should report today.

Today:

Every teacher will use the Schoology platform to share lessons, assignments and resources with students.

Teachers will post assignments and learning opportunities no later than 9 a.m.

Students are expected to access and complete assignments, meet deadlines, engage in the work and communicate with their teachers, peers or parents if they are needing assistance.

While some critical staff will continue reporting to school sites, please assume that most employees will be working remotely and are best reached via email.

As a reminder, the state allows us to learn virtually on inclement weather days up to five times. This is the third “AMI Day” the district has used for the 2023-24 school year, and the last day of school remains May 23, 2024.

Thank you for your cooperation and support.