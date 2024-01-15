By Assistant Chief Jim Eden

Lee’s Summit Fire Department

On Monday, January 15, 2024, at 4:45 p.m., the Lee’s Summit Fire Department responded to a structure fire in the 5800 Block of NW Plantation Lane. Multiple 911 calls from neighbors reported a car fire in the garage spreading to the fourplex and an explosion.

When the fire department arrived, the fire heavily involved an attached, single-car garage of a two-story fourplex. All building occupants were safe outside.

Firefighters quickly attacked the fire in the garage and the attic above it, containing the fire to the garage. A search of the structure confirmed that everyone was out, and there was no fire spread to the living area of the involved unit or adjacent units. The incident was under control by 5:06 p.m.

The garage and vehicle sustained heavy fire damage, along with the attic area above it. The remainder of the building received minor or no smoke damage. Three of the units were able to be reoccupied. The fire originated in the garage. The unit’s occupant was using a propane space heater unattended next to the car to warm it up, and when they returned, the garage was on fire. The fire was likely caused by using a space heater too close to combustibles.