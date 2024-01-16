By Assistant Chief Jim Eden

Lee’s Summit Fire Department

On Tuesday, January 16, 2024, at 10:46 a.m., the Lee’s Summit Fire Department responded to a structure fire in the 300 Block of NE Parks Edge Place. The occupants smelled smoke but did not see anything. When the smoke alarms started to sound, they discovered smoke from the basement stairs and a fire. They called 911 and evacuated the building.

When the fire department arrived, smoke was visible inside a two-story, single-family residence. Everyone was outside except for the dog.

Firefighters entered the smoke-filled building to the finished basement to extinguish the fire. A search of the structure confirmed that everyone was out. Firefighters found the dog under the bed upstairs and returned it to the owners. The dog appeared to be okay. The fire was contained to the basement. The incident was under control by 11:07 a.m.

The basement sustained significant fire damage, with heat and smoke damage to the first floor near the stairs to the basement. Smoke damage varied throughout the remainder of the house.

The fire originated in the basement. The fire cause is electrical in origin due to using a space heater with a power strip and extension cord.