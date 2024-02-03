By Assistant Chief Jim Eden

Lee’s Summit Fire Department

On Saturday, February 3, 2024, at 1:37 a.m., the Lee’s Summit Fire Department responded to a reported structure fire at the Rising Star Ranch, 2807 NW Chipman Road. An occupant of a house at the ranch called 911 to report an explosion and fire with one person injured.

When the fire department arrived, a small one-story house and a nearby utility trailer were heavily involved in the fire. The occupants of the house were outside. One of the occupants was injured and transported by ambulance emergency to an area trauma center.

With the partial collapse of the house, crews initiated a defensive attack on the fire from outside the home and protected a nearby utility building. Crews accounted for everyone in the house. The incident was under control by 3:12 a.m.

The house and trailer both sustained heavy fire damage. The utility building sustained minor heat damage from the house. Animals located on the ranch were not in danger and were unharmed.

The Missouri State Fire Marshals Office and the Lee’s Summit Fire Department are investigating the cause of the fire. The fire originated in a bedroom and involved a propane space heater, but the cause is still under investigation.

Additional information on the patient and their condition will not be provided.