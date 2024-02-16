By Valerie Hartman

Public Information Officer

16th Judicial Circuit

Jackson County, Missouri

Two juveniles were charged on Thursday, February 15, 2024, by the Office of the Juvenile Officer related to the incident at the Chiefs’ rally on February 14, 2024.

The juveniles are currently detained in secure detention at the Juvenile Detention Center on gun related and resisting arrest charges.

It is anticipated that additional charges are expected in the future as the investigation by the Kansas City Police Department continues.

Pursuant to Missouri law, hearings are not open to the public as this alleged offense involves juveniles. This is the extent of the information that the Office of the Juvenile Officer can release at this time.