Feb. 16, 2024

Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker released the following statement today:

We regularly work with juvenile court officers on cases and we have worked with them on this case as well. Though we do not oversee or supervise the juvenile officers, we work closely with them. We expect to be at future hearings regarding theses individuals who were charged today in Family Court. We will continue to work closely with all authorities as the investigation continues. We are grateful for the collaboration and partnership with these juvenile officers.

And we will continue to work closely with the police investigative team overseeing their investigation of this mass shooting.

We plan to have no further comment today.