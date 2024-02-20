For Immediate Release

Feb. 20, 2024

Two Kansas City men face murder and other felony charges in connection with the homicide and non-fatal shootings outside Union Station last Wednesday following the parade and rally for the Kansas City Chiefs, Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker announced today.

Dominic M Miller of Kansas City and Lyndell Mays of Raytown each face Murder in the 2nd Degree, two counts of Armed Criminal Action and Unlawful Use of a Weapon.*

According to court records, the defendants attended a Super Bowl parade and rally on Feb. 14, 2024, and were armed with firearms. A verbal altercation occurred and gunfire broke out with no regard for thousands of other individuals in the area.

Both defendants are being held on a $1 million bond.

*Charges are only accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until the defendant is either found guilty or pleads guilty.

