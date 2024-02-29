Feb. 29, 2024

Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker issued the following statement this evening:

Our deepest condolences go to families of the 16th Circuit Court process server and the Independence Police Department officer who died from fatal gunfire today in the course of their duties. We also offer our sincere sympathies to the Circuit Court, the Independence Police Department and the city of Independence. We pray for the two wounded Independence police officers, public servants who also were injured by gunfire.

We acknowledge this is a great tragedy but we also know the strength of this community. We will need that strength in coming days.

This remains a developing investigation. We will work closely with the Missouri Highway Patrol and we will update as soon as possible on the status of the investigation and other actions by this office.