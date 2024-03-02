March 2, 2024 — Price Chopper area stores will collect donations to help support the families of Independence Police Officer Cody Allen and Jackson County Civil Process Server Drexel Mack, both of whom were killed this week while serving an eviction notice. Area residents can donate at all Kansas City area stores starting today, March 2.

One hundred percent of the proceeds will go to the victims’ families.

“Our thoughts are with the Allen and Mack families at this time,” said Casie Broker, Chief Marketing Officer for Price Chopper. “We’re incredibly grateful to everyone who serves and protects our community, and we’re glad to support the victims’ families in any way we can.”

Officer Cody Allen, 35, has served as a police officer in the KC area for many years, the last two with the Independence Police Department. Drexel Mack was in his early 40s and worked for the Jackson County courts for 12 years.

Donations will be collected now through March 10, 2024.