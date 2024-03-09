March 9, 2024

The Lee’s Summit High School biannual Golden 50 Reunion will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, June 9, 2024 at the LSHS Fieldhouse, 400 SE Blue Parkway. The last Golden 50 Reunion was held in June 2022 with more than 400 attending.

All LSHS classes graduating at least 50 years ago are encouraged to attend. The alumni are also invited to bring guests. Classes included this year are 1973 and 1974 and any years prior to this. Dinner will be a 1 p.m. Cost is $30 per person for a buffet catered by Hy-Vee. Attendees are traditionally seated by class to renew old friendships and make new ones.

Announcements are being mailed during March. If you have any questions, if your address has changed or to make sure you are on the invitation list, please contact Mary Kate Childers Williams at (816) 524-1000 or omamarykate@yahoo.com. You may also contact Mrs. Williams to provide information about other graduates’ current contact information.

In addition to the Golden 50 Reunion other classes may plan additional activities.