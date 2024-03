Lee’s Summit North Theatre presents “The Caucasian Chalk Circle,” a play written by Bertolt Brecht and translated by Eric Bentley.

Showtimes are 7 p.m., Friday and Saturday, March 22-23, and 2 p.m. Sunday, March 24 at the Lee’s Summit North Performing Arts Center, located at 901 NE Douglas Street in Lee’s Summit.

Tickets are $8 at the door, or $6 in advance by visiting showtix4u.