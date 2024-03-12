Assistant Chief Jim Eden

Lee’s Summit Fire Department

On Tuesday, March 12, 2024, at 2:59 a.m., the Lee’s Summit Fire Department responded to a reported structure fire in the 1300 Block of Willow Drive in the City of Greenwood. The caller stated that the back of the house was on fire, and they were evacuating with the pets. The dog alerted them to the fire.

When the fire department arrived, smoke and fire was coming from the back of a two-story, single-family residence. All occupants were outside.

Firefighters knocked down the fire on the back of the house as crews entered the building to check for fire spread inside. A search of the building confirmed that everyone was out. The fire was under control by 3:14 a.m.

The fire originated on the deck and was contained to the deck and back of the house. The occupants were able to return to the house after the fire. The Greenwood Police Department is investigating the cause of the fire.