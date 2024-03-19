March 19, 2024

The Office of the Juvenile Officer amended the charges on March 19, 2024, upon receiving additional evidence, on a 16-year-old juvenile who has been held in the Juvenile Detention Center since the day of the Chiefs rally on February 14, 2024.

The teen was arraigned today on the charge of the Class B Felony of Unlawful Use of a Weapon – Shooting at a Person. He is also being held on the Class E Felony of Resisting Arrest.

A certification hearing will be held in which the Family Court Administrative judge will hear evidence on whether he should stand trial as an adult.

A second teen, also age 16, continues to be detained at the Juvenile Detention Center on gun related charges which do not rise to the level of the more serious felony charges where a juvenile is eligible for a certification hearing.