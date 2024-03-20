Press Release March 20, 2024

The Kansas City Chiefs and the Kansas City Royals announced today terms of the historic Community Benefits Agreements (CBAs) with Jackson County that will total more than $260 million in commitments across a broad range of initiatives supporting residents, if voters approve Question 1 on the upcoming April 2 ballot. Combined and individually they represent the largest CBAs in Kansas City’s history, surpassing any singular agreement negotiated previously, including the recent one negotiated around Kansas City International airport’s new terminal.



“We entered this process with the goal of creating a better deal for all of Jackson County,” said Clark Hunt, Chairman and CEO of the Kansas City Chiefs. “These CBAs demonstrate exactly that. Passing Question 1 will result in real, measurable impact across our entire community. We are grateful for the tireless work of everyone who was involved to ensure these agreements will benefit our region to the greatest extent possible.”

“As I have said from the very beginning, we are committed to Jackson County, and these historic agreements represent how both teams will help lift up our fellow neighbors – from providing workforce benefits and assistance, diversity benefits, affordable housing, educational programs, and expanded mass transit,” said John Sherman, Chairman and CEO of the Kansas City Royals. “We are on the verge of a once-in-a-generation opportunity to bring baseball back to downtown Kansas City, and these commitments exemplify how public-private partnerships can work to benefit everyone in our county and community.”

These CBAs are in addition to the more than $200 million in economic relief the Chiefs and Royals have provided Jackson County by eliminating its obligation to pay stadium insurance premiums and park levy to the teams. Further, it is also on top of millions of dollars the Hunt Family Foundation and the Kansas City Royals Foundation already contribute to the County and greater Kansas City region.

“Today, Jackson County makes history – commitments of more than $260 million to Jackson County residents begin the next era of the long-standing partnerships between the Chiefs and Royals and Jackson County,” said DaRon McGee, 4th District Legislator for the Jackson County Legislature. “We are pleased that these discussions have resulted in the most historic agreements in not just the County history, but across the country. That’s momentum that will last for decades to come and a point of pride for this public-private partnership.”

“I am proud to see the commitments from the Chiefs and the Royals that will be the largest Community Benefits Agreements in our city’s history, which in turn will have the largest impact on our residents,” said Manuel Abarca IV, 1st District Legislator for the Jackson County Legislature. “The County has remained steadfast that any proposal put forward by the teams must be an appropriate public-private partnership, and these agreements are exactly that.”

“We are thrilled to have sealed the deal with the Chiefs and the Royals, marking a historic milestone in Kansas City’s construction landscape,” said Gwendolyn Grant, President and CEO of the Urban League of Greater Kansas City. “Achieving an unprecedented 43% minority- and women-owned business participation on the professional services and construction of the ballpark and stadium renovations is not just a win for us – it’s a triumph for diversity, equity and economic empowerment. This landmark agreement sets a powerful precedent for the future, demonstrating our commitment to fostering inclusive growth and paving the way for lasting change in our community.”

“This historic agreement with the Chiefs and Royals centers equity in the process through a community-controlled decision making structure,” said Geoff Jolley, Executive Director of LISC Greater Kansas City. “The unprecedented investment in a Community Benefits Agreement of more than $260 million demonstrates the commitment by the teams to reinvest in our community to address persistent issues, including the lack of affordable housing, which impacts every aspect of life for many of our neighbors.”



“We are excited about this substantive community benefits agreement, which will inject over $260 million into vital areas such as education, healthcare, affordable housing, transportation, childcare and beyond across Jackson County,” said Bishop James Tindall, Founder and Convener of the Urban Summit. “This investment isn’t just about dollars and cents; it’s about creating a pathway to economic growth and stability for the communities we serve. With this bold initiative, we are not only investing in infrastructure but also in the future prosperity of our most vulnerable neighborhoods, laying the groundwork for a more equitable and prosperous Jackson County for generations to come.”

The Chiefs’ agreement totals $126 million, with commitments covering a broad range of economic and social initiatives designed to support the Jackson County community, with funds governed by a board appointed by the Jackson County Legislature and the Chiefs to oversee the distribution, governance, accountability and audit processes. Initiatives covered by this CBA include:

Employment Benefits (i.e., workforce training and education)

Healthcare

Children and Families (with a focus on youth programming)

Diversity Benefits (i.e., minority- and women-owned business goals)

Workforce Assistance

Education (i.e., supplemental education support services for urban youth and adults)

Environment & Sustainability (i.e., development, implementation and maintenance of a sustainability operations plan, and efforts to reduce carbon emissions)

Public Transportation Benefits (for both workers and residents)

The Chiefs’ CBA reinforces the team’s efforts to address racial and gender disparities, with the goal of having 43 percent of minority- and women-owned businesses involved in the construction phase of the Arrowhead Stadium renovation. This commitment is foundational for creating long-term wealth for local workers.

The Chiefs and the Hunt Family Foundation have a long-standing commitment to the people of Jackson County, with numerous legacy programs and impactful charitable contributions made annually, focusing on efforts that support children’s health and wellness, children and families in crisis, civic responsibility, and the legacy of the Chiefs and the National Football League. The Chiefs and the Hunt Family Foundation’s philanthropic footprint has contributed more than $34 million over the past 15 years.

The Royals’ CBA totals $140 million, the largest across Major League Baseball to date, with commitments covering a broad range of economic and social initiatives designed to support the Jackson County community, with funds governed by a board appointed by the Jackson County Legislature and the Royals to oversee the distribution, governance, accountability and audit processes. Initiatives covered by this CBA include:

Employment Benefits (i.e., workforce training and education)

Affordable Housing

Childcare Benefits (i.e., workforce support)

Healthcare (i.e., anti-violence initiatives, mental health awareness)

Diversity Benefits (i.e., minority- and women-owned business goals, low interest loan program, and pay without delay program)

Workforce Assistance

Education (i.e., supplemental education support services for urban youth and adults)

Environment & Sustainability (i.e., development, implementation and maintenance of a sustainability operations plan, and efforts to reduce carbon emissions)

Public Transportation Benefits (for both workers and residents)

The Royals’ CBA reinforces the club’s efforts to address racial and gender disparities, with the goal of having 43 percent of minority- and women-owned businesses involved in construction. Such a commitment is the foundation for creating generational wealth for Kansas Citians from all walks of life, and particularly minority communities.

This investment is on top of the Kansas City Royals Foundation’s robust charitable contributions and programs in the County. The Foundation will continue its mission to support organizations and programs that are aimed at improving the lives of children, families, and military personnel with a focus on several key areas including education, youth baseball/softball, health and wellness, military support, and diversity and inclusion. The Foundation has donated more than $25 million in grants to date, including approximately $3 million in 2023.