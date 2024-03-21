For Immediate Release

March 21, 2024

A third adult has been charged in connection with the fatal shooting of Lisa Lopez-Galvan on Feb. 14 and the wounding of at least 25 others outside Union Station in Kansas City after the celebration of the Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl victory, Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker announced today.

Terry J. Young faces Murder in the 2nd Degree, Unlawful Use of a Weapon and two counts of Armed Criminal Action.*

According to court records filed today, after the Chiefs’ Super Bowl Parade at least 25 victims suffered gunshot wounds and Lopez-Galvan, 43, died from her wounds. The victims were caught in gunfire after the defendant and other individuals fired weapons in response to a verbal argument. Young and two other individuals walked up to an individual in another group. A verbal argument commenced. After one individual pulled out a firearm, Young pulled out a firearm and pointed it at and advanced toward the first individual. A review of surveillance video showed Young appearing to shoot several times. Police detectives searched the defendant’s public social media that showed the defendant wearing the same distinctive backpack seen in the Union Station surveillance video. The cell phone data also showed the device was in the area of the shooting when it occurred.

Two other adults already face charges. Two juveniles also face charges in Family Court.

Prosecutor Baker said that she has experienced major investigations in her tenure as prosecutor, but the breadth of the police investigation and the number of individuals impacted by these Feb. 14 shootings outside Union Stations stretches beyond anything she has seen before. “We get complicated cases, but this case has been challenging,” she said.

But Baker noted police and prosecutors have reached an important point. “Everyone we’ve identified who discharged a firearm in response to the verbal altercation detailed here has been taken into custody,” Baker said.

All involved shooters in this incident are in custody of adult and juvenile authorities. But, due to the scope of this continuing investigation, additional charges are still expected.

Baker praised KCPD homicide detectives who have worked this case and have closely collaborated with prosecutors. “Their response has been remarkable and quick given the size of this effort,” Baker said.

Prosecutors requested Young, 20, be held on a $1 million cash bond.

*Charges are only accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until the defendant is either found guilty or pleads guilty.