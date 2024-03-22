By Sgt. Chris Depue

Lee’s Summit, MO — On Friday, March 22, 2024 at approximately 11:30 a.m. officers responded to the Central Bank of the Midwest at 639 NE Woods Chapel Rd, on the report of a robbery that had just occurred.

Initial investigation indicates that a single suspect entered the bank and demanded money before fleeing on foot with an undisclosed amount of currency. There were no injuries reported in the incident.

The Police Department is working alongside the FBI and additional releases will come from the Police Department and/or FBI.