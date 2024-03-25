March 25, 2024

By Sgt. Chris Depue

Lee’s Summit, MO — On Monday, March 25th, 2024 at approximately 12:30 p.m., officers were called to Lee’s Summit North High School in the 900 block of NE Douglas on the report of a fight.

The School Resource Officer was present at the school and requested additional assistance in handling the incident. The initial investigation revealed that two students had become involved in a fight in the hallway; the School Resource Officer and a teacher attempted to break up the fight.

As they attempted to break up the fight, the officer suffered a hand injury and the teacher suffered a head laceration.

The school was briefly placed on restricted movement as a result of the altercation; the investigation into the assault is on-going.

The school district sent an email to parents with information regarding the district’s response to the incident.

####

Dear Lee’s Summit North Families:

This message is to inform you that Lee’s Summit North initiated restricted movement protocols as it addressed a student altercation this afternoon. Your student is safe.

Students were held in their classrooms starting around 12:30 p.m, after staff members and our school resource officer responded to a student altercation that prompted a call for police assistance.

Students remained in place and the bell schedule was paused as administrators and police officers processed the situation. The restricted movement was lifted within 20 minutes.

We are continuing to follow our processes and procedures in partnership with the Lee’s Summit Police Department.

While we are grateful for the swift response of our staff and police partners, we understand that safety responses in our school can be unsettling for students and parents alike. We want to reiterate that students are safe, and the school day has returned to its normal schedule at Lee’s Summit North.

We appreciate your support of Lee’s Summit North as we work to provide a safe learning environment for our students.

Thank you,

Dr. Tim Collins, Principal