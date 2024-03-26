Released by: Captain Dyon Harper

Release date: 03-26-2024

Stand-off Ends, One Person in Custody

Raytown, MO – On 03-26-2024, at about 10:00 A.M., Raytown Police made entry into the residence where an early morning assault had occurred, in the 7800 block of Elm. Police took an adult female into custody without incident. Investigators remain on the scene as the investigation continues. The victim remains in serious condition.

On 03-26-24, at about 6:19 A.M., Police were originally called to Kenagy Park, near 79 Street and Raytown Road, by a man who said that his wife had cut his throat at their nearby residence. After the assault, the man drove to the park. Officers arrived at the park where the man indicated that his wife was at the residence. The police surrounded the residence and the Raytown SWAT Team was called. The man was transported to an area hospital, where he was in serious condition.

Report number 24-0747