Assistant Chief Jim Eden, Lee’s Summit Fire Department

On Friday, March 29, 2024, at 2:18 p.m., the Lee’s Summit Fire Department responded to a structure fire in the 1200 Block of SW Arbor Park Drive. The resident heard two loud “bangs” outside, and further investigation found a fire on the side of the house near the gas meter.

When the fire department arrived, the fire was visible from the side of a single-story, single-family residence. All occupants were out of the house.

Firefighters quickly controlled the fire on the side of the house and gas meter as crews entered the building to check for fire spread inside. The fire impinged on the gas meter, causing it to fail and provide fuel to the fire. The fire broke through a basement window and spread to a portion of the wood frame around the window. Firefighters extinguished the fire and monitored the gas leak until Spire could stop the small gas flow from the damaged pipe. The incident was under control by 2:31 p.m.

The fire damaged the siding on the house and around a basement window. There was minimal smoke damage inside. The fire originated in the mulch landscaping next to the house, ignited by wind-blown ash from a discarded cigarette.