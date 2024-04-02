By Katy Bergen

Executive Director of Public Relations

Lee’s Summit R-7 School District

The Board of Education will reorganize on April 11, 2024.

Lee’s Summit R-7 School District voters elected two new members to the Lee’s Summit R-7 School District Board of Education in the April 2, 2024 election.

According to unofficial election results, Stacie Myers was elected to the Board of Education after receiving 22.96% of the vote. Bill Haley was also elected to the Board after receiving 22.10% of the vote. Six candidates campaigned for two open seats currently held by Board Members Rodrick King Sparks and Ryan Murdock.

Of the other candidates:

Reuben Mitchell received 3.57% of the vote.

Juanice Williams received 12.42% of the vote.

Rodrick King Sparks received 16.74% of the vote.

Dan Blake received 21.47% of the vote.

The remaining 0.75% of the vote went to write-in candidates. There are three voting jurisdictions in the Lee’s Summit R-7 School District: Jackson County, Kansas City, Mo. and Cass County. The Board of Education will reorganize on April 11, 2024.