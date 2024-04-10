April 6, 2024

The completion of the first phase of the Lee’s Summit Downtown Market Plaza is scheduled for Spring of 2025.

The new Farmer’s Market & Event Space, Outdoor Performance Area, and Streetscaped Pavilion will be an amenity enjoyed by the Lee’s Summit community for generations to come.

City Hall Plaza and parking on the west side of SE Green Street in front of City Hall is closed for construction as part of the Downtown Market Plaza project.

Below are the estimated timing and location of road closures anticipated through the end of 2024.

These are subject to change based on unanticipated construction delays and other factors.