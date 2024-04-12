By Sgt. Chris Depue

Lee’s Summit, MO — On Thursday, 4/11/2024 at approximately 7:45 p.m. emergency crews were dispatched to the intersection of NE Todd George Road and NE Chipman Road on the report of a two-vehicle crash with injuries. The initial investigation indicates that a motorcyclist was travelling southbound on Todd George Road and collided with a truck that was turning north onto Todd George Road from Chipman Road. The impact caused both the truck and motorcycle to catch fire. The driver of the truck was evaluated at the scene by paramedics and declined transport. The single occupant of the motorcycle was transported to an area trauma center where he was pronounced dead. The driver of the motorcycle was identified as 32-year-old Benjamin A. Zumwalt of Lee’s Summit. The investigation into the accident is on-going.