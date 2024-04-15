By Sgt. Chris Depue

Lee’s Summit, MO — On Monday, April 15, 2024 at approximately 10:39 a.m. officers responded to the Summit Ridge Credit Union at 3485 NE Ralph Powell Rd, on the report of a robbery that had just occurred. Initial investigation indicates that two black male suspects entered the bank and demanded money before fleeing in a vehicle with an undisclosed amount of currency.

There were no injuries reported in the incident. The Police Department is working alongside the FBI and additional releases will come from the Police Department and/or FBI.