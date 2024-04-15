By Melissa Harmer, Communications Manager

RAYMORE, MO (April 15, 2024) – The Raymore City Council unanimously approved a settlement agreement with landfill developer Jenny Monheiser in a special meeting tonight.

The agreement, contingent upon the passage of landfill legislation in Jefferson City, will eliminate the threat of a landfill in far southeastern Kansas City near Raymore.

Council approval of the agreement is the local step necessary to advance legislation at the state level.

Raymore City Manager Jim Feuerborn outlined the $3.73 million settlement in detail at the meeting, which includes:

the purchase of real property;

settlement payments to establish restrictions on what the developer can and cannot do with the land she will retain;

mutual support for legislative amendments to Missouri State Statute RSMo 260.205 (9), which would allow a municipality bordering Kansas City to approve or reject a landfill within one mile of its border. The current statute only allows a municipality to approve or reject a landfill within a half mile and the proposed landfill location is entirely within one mile of Raymore’s city limits.

“I have seen firsthand the anguish our residents have gone through for more than a year and a half of fighting this battle,” Mayor Kris Turnbow said. “There is no price on the long-term health, safety and well-being of our community.”

Turnbow and Feuerborn will deliver tonight’s council-approved agreement to legislators in Jefferson City on Tuesday, April 16, where two identical landfill bills are on the calendar for debate in the Missouri Senate: Senate Bill 739 sponsored by Sen. Mike Cierpiot and House Bill 1751 sponsored by Rep. Mike Haffner.

Learn more about Raymore’s opposition to a landfill and view the April 15 Raymore City Council Special Meeting at www.raymore.com/nolandfill