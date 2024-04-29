By April Smith

Last year a Black teenager was shot in the head when he mistakenly rang the wrong doorbell while trying to pick up his brothers.

This story captured the attention of the Black Student Union “BSU” and emboldened them to put together a forum to discuss the Impact of Gun Violence.

They were able to book top trauma surgeon Dr. Andrew O. Benedict to discuss his experience with acute care as well as his research with gun violence in our communities.

The forum will take place at Lee Summit West High School on May 1st at 5:30 p.m.