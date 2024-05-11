May 11, 2024

You can find a special gift for Mother’s Day, graduations and Father’s Day at the Lee’s Summit History Museum. Gift selections include books on Longview and other local history, prints by local artist Beth Martens and many other Lee’s Summit items. Your purchases support the museum’s operation and new exhibits.

Lee’s Summit residents are fortunate to enjoy a community with a vibrant future and an interesting, glorious history.

To shop for that special gift and learn more about the community’s past and present, visit the History Museum at 220 SW Main Street in downtown Lee’s Summit. The museum is open Thursday and Friday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.