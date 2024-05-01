April 27, 2024

On April 11th, Dom Bennett, Assistant Director of Customer Care for Lee’s Summit Water Utilities represented Lee’s Summit on the national water stage and was celebrated at the 2024 WaterNow Alliance Emerging Leader Awards, hosted at the Spring Water Policy Forum at the University of Pennsylvania.

WaterNow is a national nonprofit network of local water decision makers advancing climate resilient, equitable, and environmentally sustainable water solutions. WaterNow’s Emerging Leader Program, supported through the generosity of Spring Point Partners, is designed to elevate and support the next generation of innovative water utility leaders in recognition of the critical role that these institutions and their leaders play in communities nationwide. Emerging Leader Awardees have demonstrated promise and creativity in advancing meaningful cultural change in the areas of sustainability, equity, or community engagement. The Awards Ceremony showcased the achievements of this year’s remarkable Emerging Leader Award recipients and featured keynote remarks by Randy Hayman, Commissioner of the Philadelphia Water Department.

“Thanks to WaterNow! I’m excited to be part of this growing cohort of other Emerging Leaders in the water space, said Dom Bennett, Assistant Director of Customer Care for Lee’s Summit Water Utilities. “Receiving this recognition from WaterNow is not just an honor for me, but a testament to the collective effort of our team in the delivery of reliable water and wastewater services to our community, it inspires us to continue pushing boundaries and implementing sustainable solutions for a better tomorrow.”