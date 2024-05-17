By Assistant Chief Jim Eden

Lee’s Summit Fire Department

On Friday, May 17, 2024, at 7:09 p.m., the Lee’s Summit Fire Department responded to a reported structure fire in the 400 Block of SE Claremont Street. The occupants reported smoke in the house from a fire in the basement.

When the fire department arrived, nothing was showing from the outside of a single-family, split-entry house. All occupants were safe outside.

Inside the building, firefighters found heavy smoke in the finished basement. They quickly extinguished a fire involving stored materials in the room. A thorough search of the house confirmed everyone was out as crews ensured the fire had not spread beyond the room of origin and removed smoke from the building. The incident was under control by 7:38 p.m.

The fire damage was limited to a portion of the basement and contents, with varying smoke damage throughout the house. There were no working smoke alarms.

The cause of the fire is believed to be electrical in origin.