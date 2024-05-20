May 18, 2024

HCA Midwest Health, Kansas City’s largest healthcare provider, announced that Gabe Clements has been appointed CEO of Lee’s Summit Medical Center.

Clements began his career with HCA Healthcare in 2001 as a physical therapist at Cartersville Medical Center in Georgia. In 2006, Clements became director of rehabilitation services at Lee’s Summit Medical Center, where he served for six years, growing the rehabilitation and respiratory service lines. In 2012, he was promoted to Centerpoint Medical Center’s administrative director of respiratory and rehabilitation services before advancing into the hospital’s vice president of operations role in 2014. Clements served in this position for six years, playing an instrumental role in the hospital achieving top scores in both employee and physician engagement.

During his four years as COO of Lee’s Summit Medical Center, Clements has continued to drive organizational growth, boost employee and physician engagement, and foster a positive, family-like culture, which has garnered the hospital such recognitions as being recently named among Modern Healthcare’s Best Places to Work in Healthcare. Clements has successfully led several service line growth initiatives, including expanding surgical services. In addition, he has overseen such capital initiatives as expanding the ICU to nearly double its bed capacity, the current campus expansion that will add additional beds and support services, and the new ambulatory surgery center scheduled to open in January.

“Gabe is an outstanding leader with tremendous and impactful experience as an executive,” said HCA Midwest Health CEO Keith Zimmerman. “A problem-solver who cares deeply about the patients and families the hospital serves, and the doctors, nurses, and healthcare staff he works with, Gabe is poised to continue to make great contributions to elevate Lee’s Summit Medical Center.”

“I’ve always been inspired by Lee’s Summit Medical Center’s focus on delivering high-quality patient care, along with its culture of collaboration,” Clements said. “It’s an honor to work alongside this compassionate family of caregivers. I’m excited to continue bringing even more services so the community can always access the best care locally.”

A strong proponent of diversity, equity, and inclusion efforts, Clements currently serves as executive sponsor of HCA Midwest Health’s Veterans Colleague Network.

Clements has a bachelor’s degree in exercise physiology from Washburn University, and he received both a master’s degree and a doctorate in physical therapy (with management emphasis) from the University of Kansas. He is also a graduate of the HCA Executive Development Program and HCA Kansas City Market Leadership Academy and a member of the American College of Healthcare Executives.

Clements has strong roots in the Lee’s Summit community, where he participates in local organizations, including the Lee’s Summit Chamber of Commerce, Lee’s Summit Economic Development Council, and Rotary Club of Lee’s Summit.