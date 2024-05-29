On Wednesday, May 29, 2024, at 11:08 a.m., the Lee’s Summit Fire Department responded to a reported structure fire at 11 SW Industrial Drive at Newco Manufacturing. The caller reported a fire in the paint room.

Upon the fire department’s arrival, heavy smoke was coming from a large single-story, commercial building, and the evacuation was already underway. There were no reports of injuries. A second-alarm response was requested for additional personnel and equipment.

With heavy fire conditions and a partial roof collapse of the roof, crews initially were in a defensive attack from the outside. Firefighters entered the building to fight the fire after it was knocked down. The fire was under control at 12:58 p.m.

Lee’s Summit and KCFD crews are in extensive overhaul operations.

The fire caused extensive damage to the building. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Additional information will be provided when available.