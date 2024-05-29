By Assistant Chief Jim Eden

On Wednesday, May 29, 2024, at 11:08 a.m., the Lee’s Summit Fire Department responded to a reported structure fire at 11 SW Industrial Drive at Newco Manufacturing. The caller reported a fire in the paint room.

Upon the fire department’s arrival, heavy smoke was coming from a large single-story, commercial building, and the evacuation was already underway. There were no reports of injuries. A second-alarm response was requested for additional personnel and equipment.

With heavy fire conditions on the inside and a partial roof collapse of the roof, crews initially were in a defensive attack from the outside. Firefighters entered the building to fight the fire after it was knocked down.

Fire operations are ongoing. The public should avoid the area of SW Jefferson and SW Scherer.

Additional information will be provided when available.