Assistant Chief Jim Eden, Lee’s Summit Fire Department 8:18 p.m.

On Wednesday, May 29, 2024, at 11:08 a.m., the Lee’s Summit Fire Department responded to a reported structure fire at 11 SW Industrial Drive at Newco Manufacturing. The caller reported a fire in the paint room.

When the fire department arrived, heavy smoke was visible from a large single-story commercial building.

The fire quickly spread from the paint booth to a nearby storage area, partially collapsing the roof. Firefighters fought the fire from a defensive position before entering for final extinguishment. The fire was under control by 12:58 p.m. KCFD provided mutual aid support at the incident.

All of the employees evacuated safely, with no reported injuries.

The fire originated in the paint booth. A spark from grinding/sanding metal in the booth likely ignited nearby combustibles in the booth.