June 8, 2024

Calling all cycling enthusiasts! Mark your calendars for the 22nd Annual Tom Logan Memorial Tour de Lakes, which will take place on Saturday, Jun. 22, 2024 at 7a.m.

This fully supported ride offers something for everyone. Choose from scenic routes ranging from 10 miles around Longview Lake to a more challenging 64-mile adventure encompassing all five lakes: Longview, Raintree, Lakewood, Blue Springs, and Lake Jacomo.

Registration is open now. Secure your spot by June 21st to snag the early bird discount:

• $32 for riders 13 and under

• $37 for riders 14 and older

After June 21st, prices increase slightly to $37 and $42, respectively.

Safety first! All riders must be 18 years old or accompanied by an adult. Helmets are mandatory, and a signed waiver is required before hitting the road.

More than just a ride, Tour de Lakes is a community event. Join in for a fun day of cycling and supporting LSPR parks. Proceeds from the event benefit the Legacy for LS Parks Foundation.

Ready to roll? Visit www.tourdelakes.org or call Lee’s Summit Parks & Recreation at 816-969-1500 for more information and registration details. Don’t miss out on this exciting Lee’s Summit tradition.