By Tristen Lang, Raytown Fire Protection District
Just after 10:15 this morning crews responded to the 9200 block of E 61st Street on a reported house fire.
Upon arrival, command advised a light haze was coming from a two-story residence and working fire was ordered.
Dispatch did advise that the residence did not have a working phone per a neighbor.
Upon entry into the residence to begin search and fire suppression a resident was found in the structure and had been evacuated and transported to an area hospital for observation.
The cause of the fire is under investigation by Raytown Fire Investigators.
