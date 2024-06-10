By Tristen Lang, Raytown Fire Protection District

Just after 10:15 this morning crews responded to the 9200 block of E 61st Street on a reported house fire.

Upon arrival, command advised a light haze was coming from a two-story residence and working fire was ordered.

Dispatch did advise that the residence did not have a working phone per a neighbor.

Upon entry into the residence to begin search and fire suppression a resident was found in the structure and had been evacuated and transported to an area hospital for observation.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by Raytown Fire Investigators.