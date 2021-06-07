Public notice is hereby given that the Board of Education of Reorganized School District No. 7 of Jackson County, Missouri will hold a board retreat/workshop at the Missouri Innovation Campus, 1101 NW Innovation Parkway, Lee’s Summit, Missouri on Friday, June 11, 2021 at 8:00 a.m. to consider and act upon the matters on the following tentative agenda. Notice of this meeting is posted in BoardDocs where you may access the full board packet three days prior to the meeting by clicking on the link provided: http://www.boarddocs.com/mo/lsr7sd/Board.nsf/Public.

Reorganized School District No. 7 of Jackson County, Missouri Innovation Campus, 1101 NW Innovation Parkway, Lee’s Summit, Missouri

June 11, 2021 8:00 a.m.

This meeting is open to the public. Masks are strongly recommended for unvaccinated persons based on Jackson County Health Department guidance

ITEMS

Meeting Opening

1.01 Call to Order

1.02 Adoption of Agenda Agenda Items

2.01 Health Insurance Presentation

2.02 School Start Times

2.03 Request for Proposals – Legal Services

2.04 Budget

2.05 Bond Update/Premium Bond Discussion

2.06 Middle School Updates

2.07 ESSER III Academic Services Recommendations

2.08 Board Policy Committee Recommendations and Other Policy Updates

2.09 Gifted Program Update

2.10 Teacher Device and Future-Ready Technology

2.11 LS CARES Adjourn

Linda Ismert

Executive Asst. to Board of Education

This meeting will be open to the public.