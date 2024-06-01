June 1, 2024

The Lee’s Summit R-7 School District Board of Education recently approved two new administrators.

Dr. Jermaine Wilson will begin his duties as Assistant Superintendent of Equity and Student Services, starting on July 1, 2024. As Assistant Superintendent, Dr. Wilson is responsible for district equity and student services programming and personnel.

Dr. Wilson has been in education for more than 20 years and currently serves as Executive Director of Student Services and Family Support in the Kansas City, Kansas School District. Prior to his time in KCKPS, he held the Executive Director of Student Support Programs role in the Desoto Independent School District. Dr. Wilson also worked for the Kansas City Public School District, serving as Principal of Turnaround School, Director of Advanced Academics/Gifted and Talented and Director of Counseling and Support Services.

Dr. Wilson earned his Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from Missouri Western State University, his Master of Education from Rockhurst University, both a Master of Arts in Counseling and Psychology and Guidance and an Education Specialist Degree in Urban Leadership and Policy Studies from UMKC and an Interdisciplinary Ph.D. from UMKC, focused on Educational Leadership, Policy and Foundations and Curriculum and Instruction.

Ashley Imming will begin her duties as principal of Mason Elementary, where she currently serves as assistant principal starting on June 22, 2024.

Imming has been in education for eight years, the last seven of those in the Lee’s Summit R-7 School District. Prior to her tenure as Assistant Principal, she taught second, third and fourth grades at Longview Farm and Summit Pointe Elementaries in LSR7. She previously taught fifth grade in the Liberty Public School District.

Imming earned her Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education from the University of Missouri, her master’s degree in Curriculum and Instruction from Northwest Missouri State University, an Education Specialist Degree in K-12 Administration from the University of Central Missouri and she’s currently working on her Doctorate in Educational Leadership from William Woods University.

She recently won the 2024 Outstanding Assistant Principal award from the Missouri Association of Elementary School Principals.