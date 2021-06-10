Public notice is hereby given that the regular meeting of the Board of Education of Reorganized School District No. 7 of Jackson County, Missouri will be held on Tuesday, June 15, 2021 at 7:00 p.m. to consider and act upon the matters on the following tentative agenda and such other matters as may be presented at the meeting and determined to be appropriate for discussion at that time. Notice of this meeting is also posted in BoardDocs where you may access the full board packet by clicking on the link provided: http://www.boarddocs.com/mo/lsr7sd/Board.nsf/Public.

Reorganized School District No. 7 of Jackson County, 301 NE Tudor Road, Lee’s Summit, MO 64086 THIS MEETING IS OPEN TO THE PUBLIC. MASKS ARE STRONGLY RECOMMENDED FOR UNVACCINATED PERSONS BASED ON JACKSON COUNTY HEALTH DEPARTMENT GUIDANCE. MEETINGS WILL CONTINUE TO BE LIVE-STREAMED/RECORDED AND CAN BE VIEWED AT https://youtu.be/HrTaeTczLRk

June 15, 2021 7:00 p.m.

Meeting Opening

1.01 Call to Order

1.02 Pledge of Allegiance

1.03 Welcome of Guests

1.04 Adoption of Agenda Superintendent’s Report

2.01 Superintendent’s Report – June 2021

2.02 Board Priorities Quarterly Update Presentations/Recognitions Comments from the Public Board Reports or Meetings Attended Items for Decision – Finance

6.01 Finance Committee Report

6.02 Approve Transfer of Funds

6.03 Approve Treasurer’s Report and Payment of the Bills

6.04 Amend the Budget for 2020-21

6.05 Approve the Preliminary Budget for 2021-22 Items for Decision – Consent

7.01 Approval of Minutes – May 20, 2021

7.02 Ratify Contracts $15,000 And Less

7.03 Moving July Regular Board Meeting Date

7.04 Comprehensive School Improvement Plan

7.05 Cooperating School Districts of Greater Kansas City Membership Dues

7.06 Fourth Middle School Naming Recommendation

7.07 Athletics Project Easement Conveyance to Evergy Ratification

7.08 Declaration of Surplus Property

7.09 Personnel Report

7.10 Adobe Creative Cloud Software Renewal

7.11 Apple Computer Lab Replacements

7.12 CDW-G LLC – Lease-Purchase of Microsoft Surface Book 3

7.13 Desmos Math

7.14 Educational Design Solutions Renewal (Lexia)

7.15 Cisco Cloudlock Renewal

7.16 Illustrative Mathematics Student Workbooks

7.17 IXL Learning Renewal

7.18 Kelly Services – Long-Term Rate Revision 2021-22 Academic Year

7.19 Missouri United School Insurance Council (Arthur J. Gallagher Risk Management Services) Commercial

Insurance – CY22

7.20 Mystery Science

7.21 Naviance College and Career Readiness Program Renewal

7.22 PowerSchool Enrollment Registration Annual Renewal

7.23 PowerSchool Renewal

7.24 Pre-ACT and ACT

7.25 SAP Software Renewal

7.26 SchoolMessenger Renewal

7.27 SMART Interactive Panel

7.28 Zearn Math Resource Renewal Items for Decision

8.01 Memorandum of Understanding between Lee’s Summit School District and the Young Men’s Christian Association (YMCA)

8.02 Middle School Renovations Guaranteed Maximum Price Amendment #1

8.03 Letter of Intent to Purchase Land

8.04 Monarch Construction Change Order #3 Items of Information – Presentations

9.01 Technology Annual Program Evaluation

9.02 Lee’s Summit High School Project Update Items of Information – Written Reports

10.01 Curriculum Revisions

10.02 2021-22 Elementary Student Handbook

10.03 2021-22 Secondary Student Handbook

10.04 Bond Budget Update Report Adjournment

Linda Ismert

Executive Assistant, Board of Education

This meeting will be open to the public.