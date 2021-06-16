Released by: Records Clerk Nicole Growney

On Wednesday, 06-16-2021, at approximately 2:48 p.m., Raytown police officers were called to a report of someone shot at a residence in the 7700 block of Raytown Road.

Officers arrived at that location and found an adult male who had apparent gunshot wounds. The male was transported to an area hospital. His condition is unknown. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Tips Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477.).