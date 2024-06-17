Assistant Chief Jim Eden

Lee’s Summit Fire Department

On June 17, 2024, at 3:30 a.m., the Lee’s Summit Fire Department responded to a structure fire in the 2000 Block of SW British Drive. Neighbors on Pryor Road saw flames on the back of the house and called 911.

When the fire department arrived, the fire was visible from the back of a two-story, single-family residence. The occupants had safely evacuated the house as the fire department arrived. The fire involved the deck and spread up the outside of the house into the attic and through the roof. Firefighters knocked down the fire on the outside of the house as crews entered the house to pull ceilings to get to the fire in the attic and confirm there was no one in the house. The incident was under control by 3:59 a.m.

The fire caused significant damage to the deck, back of the house, and attic, with water damage to the upper floor. It is likely that embers from a smoker on the deck, supported by the wind, ignited the wood deck and spread to the house.

The Red Cross was assisting the family.